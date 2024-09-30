Cricket South Africa (CSA) has confirmed that it will be travelling to Bangladesh for a two-match Test series beginning on October 21. The board also added that the squad for the series will be announced later on Monday. In a statement, CSA said a security assessment was recently conducted by its' Operations Manager, Team Security Manager, Safety and Security Consultant, and a representative of the South African Cricketers' Association.

As per that, the CSA has now given the series a go-ahead based on the recommendations made by the team post an in-loco inspection visit to Bangladesh. It will make South Africa the first team to tour Bangladesh for a bilateral cricket series post the protests and upheaval resulting in the downfall of the Sheikh Hasina-led government.

The 2024 Women's T20 World Cup, which was originally scheduled in Bangladesh, was moved to the UAE on August 20 after unrest caused by anti-government protests there. With Hasina fleeing to India, Nobel Prize winner Muhammad Yunus-led interim government is currently in charge of the country.

As per the tour itinerary, the South Africa Test team will arrive in Dhaka on October 16, ahead of their first Test match against Bangladesh from October 21 to 25 at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur, Dhaka.

After that, both teams will travel to Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram for the second match, scheduled to take place from October 29 to November 2. South Africa are currently at sixth place in the ongoing World Test Championship (WTC) tally.

So far, they have played six games, having won two matches while losing three and drawing one game. South Africa need to win at least five of their remaining six games in the WTC cycle to have a chance of qualifying for next year's final at Lord's.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)