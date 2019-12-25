 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Cricket

Sourav Ganguly's Four-Nation Tournament "A Flop Idea", Says Ex-Pakistan Captain

Updated: 25 December 2019 14:59 IST

Former Pakistan captain Rashid Latif criticised the four-nation tournament proposed by BCCI president Sourav Ganguly and declared it a "flop idea".

Sourav Ganguly
Sourav Ganguly has proposed an annual four-nation tournament involving India, England and Australia. © AFP

Sourav Ganguly has taken some strong decisions since taking over as president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in October 2019. Soon after taking charge, the former India skipper convinced all concerned parties to stage a historic day-night Test at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. The BCCI president has now proposed an annual four-nation tournament, involving India, England, Australia and one more country. As soon as the news came out in public, Sourav Ganguly's idea received mixed reactions from fans and critics. Some welcomed the idea saying it'll improve the quality of cricket, while others criticised it saying it'll prove detrimental to the overall health of global cricket.

Former Pakistan captain Rashid Latif was among those who criticised the four-nation tournament and declared it a "flop idea". In a YouTube video, the former wicket-keeper batsman said that the proposed tournament will meet the same fate as the erstwhile "Big Three Model".

"By playing such a series, these four countries want to isolate the other member nations which is not a good news. But I think this will be a flop idea like the Big Three model, which was introduced few years back," said Latif in a YouTube video.

In the video, Latif said that the proposed idea is not a "good news" for the world cricket as with this tournament the "four countries want to isolate the other member nations".

The "Big Three Model" comprised three countries India, Australia and England, which used to get a somewhat larger chunk of the International Cricket Council's (ICC) annual revenue. The concept was based on the idea that these three nations contributed the most to the ICC revenue, hence deserved more share than the member nations.

However, few years back the ICC discontinued the "Big Three Model" and reduced the share given of the three wealthiest cricket boards in the world.

While nothing has been finalised yet, the English and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) confirmed on Tuesday that there have been discussions with the BCCI regarding the proposed four-nation tournament.

(With IANS inputs)

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team Pakistan Pakistan Cricket Team Sourav Ganguly Cricket BCCI International Cricket Council
Get the latest India vs West Indies 2019-20 news, check out the India vs West Indies 2019-20 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs West Indies 2019-20 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Sourav Ganguly has proposed an annual four-nation tournament
  • Ex-Pakistan captain critcised Ganguly's proposed tournament
  • Ex-Pakistan player said it'll meet the same fate as the "Big Three Model"
Related Articles
Sourav Ganguly Hails Ravichandran Ashwin For Recording Most International Wickets "This Decade"
Sourav Ganguly Hails Ravichandran Ashwin For Recording Most International Wickets "This Decade"
ECB Open To Discuss BCCI
ECB Open To Discuss BCCI's Proposed Four-Nation Tournament With ICC Members
PCB Should Worry About Security In "Their Own Country": BCCI Vice-President
PCB Should Worry About Security In "Their Own Country": BCCI Vice-President
My Involvement With My11 Circle Not A Conflict Of Interest: Sourav Ganguly
My Involvement With My11 Circle Not A Conflict Of Interest: Sourav Ganguly
Cricket Advisory Committee To Pick Selectors To Be Formed Soon: Sourav Ganguly
Cricket Advisory Committee To Pick Selectors To Be Formed Soon: Sourav Ganguly
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 India India 120
2 New Zealand New Zealand 112
3 South Africa South Africa 102
4 England England 102
5 Australia Australia 102
Last updated on: 25 December 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.