Sourav Ganguly Writes To BCCI About Sexual Harassment Allegations Against Rahul Johri And "Divided" CoA

Updated: 30 October 2018 18:43 IST

Sourav Ganguly, currently the president of the Cricket Association of Bengal, said that Indian cricket is in danger.

Sourav Ganguly is currently president of Cricket Association of Bengal. © File Photo/AFP

Former India captain and current Cricket Association of Bengal president Sourav Ganguly has opened up on the sexual harassment allegations levelled against Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) CEO Rahul Johri. In a mail to the BCCI Acting President CK Khanna, Secretary Amitabh Chaudhary and Treasurer Anirudh Chaudhry, Ganguly said that he is worried about how the Committee of Administrators (CoA), comprising former CAG Vinod Rai and former woman cricketer Diana Edulji, has divided opinions over the plan of action in Johri's case.

A screenshot of the letter was posted on Twitter by news agency ANI.

The CoA on October 25 formed a three-member panel to probe the allegation of sexual harassment against Rahul Johri but chairman Vinod Rai stood in the way of his sacking which was demanded by his fellow CoA member. Diana Edulji, as the only other member, said that Johri has submitted his response to the show-cause notice issued against him after an anonymous account of the alleged incident came up on social media.

The post by the accuser, who claimed to be Johri's ex-colleague at a previous job, has been deleted by the Twitter handle that originally shared it. "...in order to follow due process of law and principles of natural justice, an independent committee comprising of distinguished persons who are knowledgeable in this field should conduct a fair and transparent inquiry on an arm's length basis and submit a report containing its findings and recommendation on the way forward," the CoA had said in a statement.

(With PTI inputs)

Highlights
  • A screenshot of the letter was posted by ANI on Twitter.
  • Ganguly became CAB president in 2015.
  • Johri was accused of sexual harassment via an anonymous tweet
