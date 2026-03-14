Gautam Gambhir recently became the first India coach to win two ICC trophies, adding the T20 World Cup 2026 title to his cabinet alongside the Champions Trophy 2025. India overcame a few early hiccups to peak at the right time and clinch back-to-back T20 World Cup titles. However, legendary India captain Sourav Ganguly has warned Gambhir that his "real test" is still more than a year away, in the form of the 50-over Cricket World Cup 2027, which will be held in South Africa.

"His real test in white ball is going to be in South Africa in 2027. Conditions there will test him but I am confident he will get it right with the team he has," Ganguly said in an interview with Boria Majumdar for Money Control.

India agonisingly lost out on the Cricket World Cup in 2023, going unbeaten all the way up to the final where they were beaten by Australia.

Gambhir, who won the World Cup as a player in 2011, faces the pressure of delivering the title as head coach, with the 2027 edition also set to mark the final crack at the trophy for India stalwarts Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.

Ganguly also stated that Gambhir and Team India need to improve their performances in Test cricket.

"In red ball, he needs to get better. And the way to do it is to think less about the wicket. He needs to get the wicket out of his system. Take the England series. He couldn't do anything about the wicket and you can see the results. He doesn't need to play on turners at home. Good wickets will produce good results," Ganguly added.

However, Ganguly expressed his backing for the Indian head coach.

"Gautam is a very good coach. If you remember I said on your platform ahead of the Border Gavaskar Trophy that you need to give the man some time. As white ball coach he is very good especially in these conditions. He has a very good team and is a very good coach," Ganguly said.

Gambhir will switch his focus to Test and ODI cricket after the conclusion of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season.