The cricket fraternity showered wishes on former India captain Sourav Ganguly on his birthday. Former players including Virender Sehwag, VVS Laxman, Suresh Raina, Wasim Jaffer, Pragyan Ojha, Mohammad Kaif and several others wished Ganguly by posting messages on social media. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) along with many Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises also wished Ganguly. His birthday comes a day after another former Indian captain, MS Dhoni, celebrated his birthday.

Sehwag wished Dada in his own unique style as he wrote, "Few could match Dada ka Junoon, Dada ka Iraada. May you be in good health and spirits always Dada. #HappyBirthdayDada."

Sehwag also wished on Instagram, posting a hilarious edited picture of himself along with Ganguly.

BCCI also posted on Twitter to wish the current president of the board. It said, "Here's wishing former #TeamIndia captain & current BCCI President @SGanguly99. a very happy birthday." BCCI tweeted

Former India batsman Laxman also wrote a message for Ganguly: "Many more happy returns of the day @SGanguly99. May you be gifted with life's biggest joys and never-ending bliss. Wishing you a great year ahead. #HappyBirthdayDada."

Wishes poured in from many other former and current players, selector and teams.

Ganguly is the current BCCI president. During his playing career, he represented India in 113 Tests and 311 ODIs.

He captained the Indian team and achieved immense success. Under Ganguly's captaincy, India shared the ICC Champions Trophy in 2002 with Sri Lanka and reached the 2003 Cricket World Cup final in South Africa.