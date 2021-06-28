The T20 World Cup scheduled to be held in India is being shifted to the UAE owing to the health safety concerns posed by COVID-19, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly told PTI on Monday. The mega-event is to be held in October-November. "We have officially intimated the ICC that the T20 World Cup can be shifted to the United Arab Emirates. The details are being chalked out," Ganguly said. The ICC, at the start of the month, had given BCCI a four-week window to decide and inform whether India could host the marquee event considering the COVID-19 situation in the country.

PTI was first to report on May 4 that the tournament was being shifted to the UAE.

This was after the pandemic forced the postponement of IPL, the second part of which is also being held in the UAE in September-October.