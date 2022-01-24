Known for their friendly banter, Michael Vaughan and Wasim Jaffer once again entertained fans on Twitter by taking a dig at each other and left everyone in splits. Initially Vaughan posted a hilarious video on Twitter, where he could be seen drinking juice and showing a scorecard on his phone. In the scorecard, Jaffer was shown that he was dismissed for a duck followed by the former England captain exclaiming, "Somethings don't change Wasim!"

Not ready to stay quiet, Wasim made his comeback and shared a screenshot of a funny video which was titled as, 'Michael Vaughan Natwest Cricket Masterclass'. The former Indian cricketer got back at Vaughan in his own inimitable way.

"Haha very good Michael In hindsight shouldn't have watched this masterclass before going to bat", Jaffer wrote.

Vaughan is known to tweet about Team India on social media, especially after the team losses. Meanwhile, Jaffer is known for hitting back at Vaughan's tweets and also mocks the former England captain for his take on India's performances.

Recently after India's 1-2 Test series defeat against South Africa, Vaughan tried to poke fun at Jaffer.

Jaffer, who was having none of it, came up with an epic reply. He mentioned to Vaughan that India are still leading 2-1 in the Test series against England, which took place in 2021. It was a five-match series but only four Tests could be completed with India leading the series., as the final match was postponed due to Covid outbreak. The final game will be played in Edgbaston later this year.