In what comes as a big relief to the Mandhana family, the father of Indian women's cricket team star Smriti Mandhana, Srinivas, has been discharged from the hospital. Smriti's father was admitted to the hospital on Sunday following a heart attack. The medical emergency in the family saw Smriti and her groom-to-be, Palash Muchhal, postpone their wedding ceremony, which was supposed to take place on Sunday. While Srinivas has been deemed 'out of danger' and discharged from the hospital, the family is yet to share the rescheduled wedding date.

According to the hospital management, Smriti's father is completely stable now, with the heart condition no longer posing any threat, an India TV report said. The doctors also performed angiography on Srinivas, in which no blockages were found. The update from the hospital, hence, gave the Mandhana family a big boost.

Since Srinivas' hospitalisation, multiple updates from different members of the two families have confirmed that the wedding ceremony has been postponed indefinitely. Neither of the two families have yet shared the revised plan as far as the remaining festivities are concerned.

"Today in the morning, when Smriti's father was having breakfast, his health deteriorated. We waited for a bit, thinking he would get fine. But when it deteriorated further, we called for an ambulance and took him to the hospital, and he is under observation. Smriti is very close to her father. She has decided that the marriage will be indefinitely postponed until he gets well. Her father is under observation and the doctor has told that he will have to stay in hospital until he recovers. Smriti is clear, she wants to see her father well and then get married," Smriti's manager Tuhin Mishra had said after Srinivas was hospitalised.

Why No Wedding Ceremony Date Yet?

What's bothering fans is that Smriti decided to delete all pictures and videos of the pre-wedding festivities from her Instagram account. Even her Team India mates like Jemimah Rodrigues and others reportedly deleted certain videos from the different pre-wedding ceremonies that were shared on social media. The family hasn't yet confirmed the revised wedding ceremony date, which has left some fans confused, too.

Meanwhile, another bothersome news that has emerged from the entire saga is that Palash has also been admitted to a hospital in Mumbai. On Tuesday, it was confirmed that Palash had to be shifted to SVR Hospital in Goregaon, Mumbai. According to NDTV sources, continuous travel for concerts and weddings left him extremely stressed, which eventually took a toll on his health. There isn't much clarity on Palash's recovery yet.