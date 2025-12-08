Indian women's cricket team stalwart, Smriti Mandhana, showed immense courage as she resumed batting pracitce, just a day after confirming that her wedding with music composer Palash Muchhal has been called off. In a lengthy story on Instagram, Smriti confirmed the development, ending speculations about the revised date of her wedding after the November 23 ceremony was initially postponed due to her father's illness. On Monday, Smriti was spotted fully geared up, resuming batting practice, ahead of the 5-match T20I series against Sri Lanka, which begins on December 21.

In an update on social media, Smriti urged fans to give her and Palash's family privacy in these testing times, especially as she aims to resume her cricketing career, representing her nation on the field.

SMRITI MANDHANA IS BACK



- She has started the practice for the Sri Lanka T20I series. pic.twitter.com/nawrH7ETnB — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) December 8, 2025

Smriti Mandhana 'Called Off' Wedding With Palash Muchhal

"I need to clarify that the wedding is called off. I would like to close this matter here and implore all of you to do the same," she wrote on Instagram. "Over the past few weeks there has been plenty of speculation around my life and I feel it is important for me to speak out at this time," she further said.

Calling herself a "very private person", Mandhana said the need to set the record straight compelled her to speak.

She requested fans and the public to "respect the privacy of both families" and allow them the "space to process and move on".

Mandhana, who is preparing for India's upcoming international season, said her focus remains firmly on cricket.

"I believe there is a higher purpose driving us all and for me that has always been representing my country at the highest level. I hope to continue to play and win trophies for India for as long as possible," she said.

Soon after Mandhana's post, Palash Muchhal issued his own statement, confirming that he had "decided to move on" and expressing anguish over what he described as baseless online chatter.

With PTI inputs