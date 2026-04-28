India vice-captain Smriti Mandhana slipped one place to fifth in the batters' list, while all-rounder Deepti Sharma climbed to fourth among bowlers in the latest ICC Women's T20I Rankings released on Tuesday. Other significant movements on the batters' list include India captain Harmanpreet Kaur, who has moved up a slot to re-enter the top 10 with 646 points after finishing the recent series against South Africa with 169 runs and Richa Gosh, who advanced two slots to 22nd. South Africa captain, Laura Wolvaardt has advanced two slots to third place and career-best rating points of 786 and is now just two rating points behind number two, Beth Mooney and 29 behind Georgia Voll who tops the Batting Rankings with 815 points.

Wolvaardt smashed an unbeaten, 56-ball 92 to finish the five-match series with a total of 330 runs - the most individual runs in a women's bilateral T20I series - as her team won the series 4-1.

It's a tight race at the top of the rankings for T20I bowlers that is still headed by Pakistan spinner Sadia Iqbal, with India all-rounder Deepti and South Africa spinner Nonkululeko Mlaba (up two rungs) sharing fourth spot ahead of the T20 World Cup.

Just outside the top 10 there is a new career-high rating for India youngster Shree Charani, with the left-armer gaining 12 places to rise to 11th following her two-wicket haul in the series finale against the Proteas in Benoni.

There are also some changes on the latest ODI rankings following the completion of Bangladesh's home series with Sri Lanka and it's a number of players from the home side that climbed the updated charts.

Experienced Bangladesh duo Nigar Sultana (up three spots to 35th) and Sobhana Mostary (up five rungs to 45th) made gains on the list for ODI batters, while Nahida Akter (up two slots to 11th) and Marufa Akter (up six places to 37th) were the big improvers on the updated rankings for ODI bowlers.

Sri Lanka captain Chamari Athapaththu jumped one place to ninth on the updated rankings for ODI all-rounders and seven spots to equal 34th for ODI bowlers, while teammate Harshitha Samarawickrama (up three spots to equal 20th) is the eye-catcher from the island nation on the list for ODI batters.

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