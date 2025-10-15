Virat Kohli is all set to return to action for India and the fanfare has already started to follow him around. A large crowd gathered in front of the Indian team bus at the airport in Delhi on Wednesday morning, seeking autographs from Kohli. While many celebrities may turn a blind eye to such a situation, Kohli surprised everyone with his gesture. The 36-year-old, who was sitting next to Shreyas Iyer, signalled to a support staff member to receive the posters from the fans so that he could sign them.

As it turned out, the fans were able to send some of the posters in, which then Kohli proceeded to sign.

Watch:

Virat Kohli and Team India have left for Australia from Delhi today pic.twitter.com/KgDo1i1sMG — (@wrognxvirat) October 15, 2025

Kohli is expected to play for India as they take on Australia in three ODIs Down Under, starting October 19. If he does play, it will be his first appearance for India in over seven months. Kohli's last international game was the Champions Trophy 2025 final.

The Indian men's team on Wednesday morning boarded the plane for Australia from the national capital ahead of the pulsating white-ball tour, scheduled to commence later this week.

Batting bigwigs, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, arrived in Delhi on Tuesday and linked up with the Indian team. India is touring Australia for three ODIs and five T20Is. The series will commence with the 50-over fixtures on Sunday, and the second and third ODIs will be played on October 23 and 25. The five T20Is will be played from October 29 to November 8.

The players who were spotted at the Delhi airport included captain Shubman Gill, Rohit, Virat, Shreyas Iyer, Dhruv Jurel, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Harshit Rana, KL Rahul, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Nitish Kumar Reddy and Prasidh Krishna.

India's ODI squad for Australia: Shubman Gill (Captain), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer (VC), Axar Patel, KL Rahul (WK), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Dhruv Jurel (WK), Yashasvi Jaiswal.