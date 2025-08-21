Indian cricket great Ravichandran Ashwin shocked all when he announced a sudden retirement during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in December, 2024. Following the third Test match against Australia in Brisbane, Ashwin made the announcement in the post-match press conference along with skipper Rohit Sharma after the game ended in a draw. Ashwin retired from the game as the second highest wicket-taker for India in Tests with 537 scalps in 106 games, leaving him only behind Anil Kumble (619 wickets). Ashwin continue to play domestic cricket and the Indian Premier League (IPL).

"I think it was just the time, and where I stood in my life, right? I think I was pretty old, I must admit," said Ashwin, "But going on tours, and you know, having to just sit out a lot more, it just eventually got to me."

Ashwin added he wanted to spend more time with family. "I mean, not in terms of not wanting to contribute to the team, but you're thinking if I would rather be at home, spending time with children. They are also growing up, and what am I actually doing?" said the off-spinner. "i just felt, ok. In my head, I always decided that I would retire at 34-35."

Ashwin spearheaded the bowling attack and was a major face behind India's rise to the top and eventual domination in Test cricket that lasted from 2014 to 2019.

When one turns to look at his dominance in the home conditions, he was a phenom. His expertise wasn't just limited to the ball but also some impactful contributions with the bat.

In the white-ball format, Ashwin made 181 appearances and snatched 228 wickets. He made 116 ODI appearances and took 156 wickets at an average of 33.20, with best figures of 4/25. He also made 707 runs at an average of 16.44, with one fifty, a knock of 65 in 63 innings. He is the 13th-highest wicket-taker in ODIs for India.

In 65 T20Is, he took 72 wickets at an average of 23.22. His best figures are 4/8. He also scored 184 runs in 19 innings at an average of 26.28, with best score of 31. He is the sixth-highest wicket-taker for India in T20Is.

With 765 scalps in 287 matches, he is India's second-highest wicket-taker across all formats, next to Kumble (953). He also won the 2011 50-Over World Cup and 2013 Champions Trophy with India.