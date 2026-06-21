On one side, there is an ODI great - Rohit Sharma - with loads of experience and a form that can hardly be criticised. On the other side is a young contender - Yashasvi Jaiswal - with two unbeaten centuries in his last three innings. There's more to it, though: a third angle - Ishan Kishan. He too is in contention as the Indian cricket team zeroes in on its core for the ODI World Cup 2027. Virat Kohli missed the Afghanistan series due to injury, and it led to Shubman Gill batting at No. 3. Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rohit Sharma opened the batting. When Virat Kohli returns for the England ODI series next month (if he clears a fitness test), Gill will likely move back to the opening slot. Then the question will be: who will open alongside him - Rohit or Jaiswal?

For Gill, it's a welcome problem.

"I mean, it is a good kind of headache having all the players that are performing, and I think the squad will be announced tomorrow or in the next couple of days. So, we will see the squad and then we will have the best XI to put out anyway. I mean, we will see where everyone's fitness is. If everyone is fit, like I said, we will see who is in the squad and, based on the squad, we will try to make the best XI possible," Gill said.

In the third ODI, Rohit scored 79 runs off 69 deliveries, while Jaiswal scored 110 off 86 balls.

"Honestly, we all know he is a phenomenal player. And it's not easy for any player. If all the players are available, he is the unfortunate one who sometimes misses out. And because Kohli was not available in the series, he had the opportunity, he got a couple of games, and he played really well today. So hopefully he will continue to perform and he will continue to keep grabbing the chances," he said.

Featured Video Of The Day

IPL 2026 News | Shami's Sensation Leads Lucknow to First Win of Season