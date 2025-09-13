Shubman Gill is a rising star of Indian cricket. He has duly impressed everyone with his batting skills, and of late, his captaincy skills are also hogging limelight. Gill, who is the skipper of Indian Premier League franchise Gujarat Titans, is also the captain of India's Test team. He was handed the responsibility at the highest level after Rohit Sharma retired from the format. Under Gill's leadership, India played out a 2-2 draw against England this year. The player also shone with his batting skills in the series and re-earned his spot into India's T20I team that too as a vice-captain this time.

While things seem to be going perfect for 26-year-old Gill at the moment, it was not like this always. He, like every other top player, too had his share of struggles. Recalling one of the tough phases from his childhood days, Gill revealed that he and his dad was once kicked out of an academy.

"During one of the initial phases, my dad kind of had a falling out with the academy coach where we were enrolled in. He kicked us out of the academy, and that academy was like a public academy, not private. The coach used to have sessions from 6-10 in the morning and then 4-6 in the evening. So my dad used to wake me up at 3 to practice from 3-6 before he used to come. I used to wake up at 3, then I did practice from 3-6, and then I used to go to school, then take a half-day," Gill said in Apple Music podcast.

"When the coach would finish around 11 AM or something, then come back, practice from 11-3 and then come back again. I did this for a couple of years. I don't have any bad memories or anything as such, but this phase was a little bit challenging. Waking up at 3, sometimes as a kid, you don't want to wake up, but I was very grateful that my dad kept pushing me through," he added.