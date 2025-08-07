Former England spinner Monty Panesar has backed India Test captain Shubman Gill to elevate his game to the next level in the next couple of years, following a breakthrough tour with the bat in a recently-concluded series. In his first assignment as India captain, Gill quashed doubts over his technique and temperament, as he emerged as the leading run-scorer in the five-match series against England with 754 runs. Panesar highlighted some major changes in Gill's batting technique, especially his improved footwork.

"Shubman Gill rose to the challenge. I always thought that he was almost lazy in his footwork when he wasn't the captain, and now, he's phenomenal. And I think we're going to hopefully see the best of them in the next couple of years," Panesar told Hindustan Times.

In England, Gill smashed four centuries, including a double ton at 75.40 to break legendary Sunil Gavaskar's record (732) for the highest run tally for an Indian captain in a five-Test series.

Gill's returns were the second-best behind Sir Donald Bradman (810 runs) in the all-time list for captains.

He was voted as India's 'Player of the Series' and was also nominated by the ICC for their 'Player of the Month' award.

"Shubman Gill had a sensational month, amassing 567 runs at an impeccable average of 94.50 in three Tests during India's gripping series in England," the ICC wrote on its website.

"He played a starring role in India's record-breaking win at Edgbaston, where he scored a monumental 269 in the first innings followed by 161 in the second. His combined 430 runs across the two innings is the second highest tally, next only to Graham Gooch's 456," it added.

The ICC said Gill carried the baton from "all-time great" Virat Kohli at No.4.

"His consistency at No. 4, carrying on the baton from all-time great Virat Kohli, provided stability and flair in equal measure, and combined with his extraordinary captaincy in his debut series," it said.

(With PTI Inputs)