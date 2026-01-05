Indian Test team had a tough time in 2025 as it suffered a 0-2 whitewash against South Africa. It was the second time in 13 months that India faced a clean sweep at home. Earlier in November 2024, they lost 0-3 against New Zealand. As India look to bounce back in 2026, in order to reach the 2027 World Test Championship final, skipper Shubman Gill has come up with a new strategy for the team's practice in the longest format.

According to a report by Times of India, Shubman Gill has demanded a 15 days camp prior to any Test series.

"Gill was very clear that the team needed better preparation before going into a Test series. There was an issue with the itinerary this season where the team didn't have much time to prepare. Gill recommended to the Board that it would be ideal if there were 15-day red-ball camps before a Test series," a BCCI source told TOI.

"Gill is showing assertive qualities now. He is presenting his vision to the selectors and BCCI with a lot more clarity. It augurs well for Indian cricket as there is a need for a strong captain after Rohit Sharma. The Test and ODI teams are Gill's. It is important for him to have a bigger say," the source added.

Notably, India had a very packed schedule in 2025 as they played the two-match Test series against West Indies at home just four days after winning the Asia Cup in Dubai. Later, there was just six days gap between the fifth T20I between Australia and the first Test against the Proteas.

India's schedule in 2026 is also jam-packed with many white-ball series on the cards. Hence, organising a 15-day camp before every series will be a daunting task.

It was also stated that the BCCI might approach VVS Laxman for organising the camp as regular head coach Gautam Gambhir will be busy with white-ball teams.

"There may be instances where Gambhir will be busy with white-ball teams even as there may be a Test series approaching. The Board may use the services of CoE cricket head VVS Laxman to organise red-ball camps," said the source.