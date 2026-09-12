Gautam Gambhir's working style has polarised opinion since he took over the reins of the Indian team but skipper Shreyas Iyer says the head coach is a fantastic man-manager, an attribute he admired while working with him at Kolkata Knight Riders in 2024. India's new T20 skipper gave a thumbs up to Gambhir from his personal experience. "He builds a lot of trust and confidence within the team. And every player knows what their role is and has clarity. So, I think all these alignments are very much important when it comes to coaching skills," Iyer said at pre match press conference ahead of first T20I against Afghanistan.

"He (Gambhir) has got an amazing one-on-one player management approach. So, that is essential going forward in the tournament when you have that kind of relationship with every player.

"Because all of us are different in our own ways and you need to understand a certain player," said Iyer, insisiting that their previous association means he understands the coach's thinking and approach.

"And the more matches we win, the more we would be getting to know each other closely. And I have worked with him in the past in KKR. So, I definitely know how his mind works and how his approach is going to be." Asked about his captaincy philosophy Iyer said he doesn't believe in burdening players with specific roles rather he wants them to develop game awareness intrinsic to T20 format.

"When you say that this is your role in the team, that puts immense pressure on the player. And if you could probably phrase it in a better way, saying that your team requires you in this particular role, you feel needed and you feel wanted for the team." On injuries affecting the team's plans, Iyer said players should not be blamed for setbacks suffered while putting in intense efforts.

Are you frustrated? "It's not frustrating. We need to understand, first of all, the amount of matches a player is playing continuously, rigorously. He is prone to get injured in some way or the other because the intensity is pretty high.

"And then we also need to understand that not every player thinks of getting injured deliberately. It is because they are putting in efforts for the team and if that effort turns out to be on the negative side, you can't control it." Iyer acknowledged injuries can affect combinations but backed the replacements to contribute when given an opportunity.

"And talking about the combination, I feel that it certainly impacts the combination, but we know how all the players are. Even if there is a backup, he is equally important for the team and we know that they can deliver as well." On Jasprit Bumrah's return from injury, Iyer stressed the importance of game time and confidence.

"Definitely, I interacted with him yesterday and he is in that mindset where he wants to come and perform for the team and see to it that we win championships." On the selection dilemma involving the three opening options between Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma, Iyer said having all of them in the squad was a luxury and whoever gets the opportunity would have the team's backing.

"Whoever gets the opportunity, definitely it's for the team's benefit. And the players sitting outside, it's important that I have an interaction with them along with the coach and give them that confidence. No matter what, you will get your opportunity when the day comes." On Ishan Kishan, Iyer said the batter was comfortable after suffering a minor niggle.

"Well, Ishan, I feel that he is comfortable at the moment. I interacted with him after the practice session. It was just a small niggle and he has been playing continuous cricket. We all know the knock he played.

"So, definitely a bit of fatigue, but today he got that rest and I am sure that he will be fine for tomorrow."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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