Shreyas Iyer And Hardik Pandya's Bromance On Instagram Will Leave You in Splits

Shreyas Iyer and Hardik Pandya were involved in a series of funny posts on Instagram. The Indian middle-order batsman Shreyas Iyer posted a couple of images and a video on Instagram where he seems to be showing off his arm and a wristwatch. However, when you swipe to the next image you see that the forearm in the previous image was of Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya. In the final post, Hardik Pandya and Shreyas Iyer can be seen laughing about the same. Shreyas Iyer and Hardik Pandya seem to share a good camaraderie off the field as well. Both players will be looking to make the most of the upcoming IPL season.

KL Rahul also commented on the post and advised Shreyas Iyer and Hardik Pandya to make sure they wash their hands. To which Iyer replied that they did not shake hands by sharing a cross sign emoji.

Indian leg spinner Yuzvendra Chahal was another Indian player who saw the funny side of the video and went on to comment "Ohh Jesus" alongside laughing emojis on the post shared by Iyer.

Hardik Pandya was set to return to the Indian team after a long hiatus against South Africa in the three-match One Day series.

But due to the coronavirus pandemic, the series got canceled and has further delayed the all-rounder's return to international cricket. The cricketers are at the moment enjoying a break from cricket as all cricket assignments have been postponed as a precautionary measure to keep everybody safe from coronavirus.