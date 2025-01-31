Suryakumar Yadav has one of the most inspiring stories in Indian cricket, rising from making his national team debut at age 30 to being named India's T20I captain just three years later. In the latest episode of Deep Point on Star Sports, experts Sanjay Manjrekar and Sanjay Bangar analysed Yadav's status as India's best T20I batter and what he can achieve as India's T20I captain. Sanjay Manjrekar wholeheartedly backed SKY as the best T20I batter in India, highlighting his incredible rise through the IPL to the player he is today.

"This has taken a lot of time; it didn't happen in just two years. He used to play for KKR (Kolkata Knight Riders), and I remember he had just two shots. Predictably, he would play the flick shot on the first ball of the innings, no matter where it landed. The growth of Suryakumar Yadav is incredible. Who would have predicted, when he was playing lower down the order for KKR, that he would go on to become the best T20I batter in the world?"

Sanjay Bangar explained how the 34-year-old batter's ability is enhanced by his imagination and adaptability.

"The method to this madness is proactiveness. It takes a lot of imagination, courage, and the ability to anticipate where the ball is coming from before it's even bowled-that's his hallmark. During the Asia Cup, we analysed how, when bowlers try to adjust their deliveries after Surya gets into position, he still has another option to punish them. That's his special ability. There are many players who can hit across 360 degrees, but his ability to abandon his plan and react to a delivery is amazing."

Regarding Yadav's captaincy, Bangar admitted his surprise at Hardik Pandya being dropped but suggested that Yadav might be the ideal leader for India's next generation of T20 talent.

"Honestly, I was shocked that he was elevated to captain because, until that point, Hardik Pandya was the captain-designate. The way he handled that transition shows his great man-management skills. It's still early days, but he's the best fit for this young squad after the retirements of Jadeja, Kohli, and Rohit. That's a big plus-he can be the leader of this new generation, someone who is one among them."

India have secured 16 wins and four losses in T20Is under Suryakumar Yadav's captaincy. His status as the team's best player is what makes Manjrekar believe he is the perfect choice to continue leading them. "He has a great temperament. Throughout his career, you can see that after a strong innings, he always has a smile during his interviews. He's light-hearted. Just like Bumrah for India's Test captaincy, SKY is by far the best player on this T20I team."

Manjrekar also emphasized the importance of strong coaching support for Yadav's captaincy.

"In T20Is, if you have a great coach working alongside the captain, because you need outside inputs, I think he could be a great long-term leader. I'm very excited to see if he has any say in team selection because I'm looking forward to watching players like Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson, Rinku Singh making a comeback, and even Varun Chakravarthy getting a chance."

