Steve Smith might be giving hard time to bowlers with his brilliant batting ability but Pakistan fast bowling superstar Shoaib Akhtar feels that the premier Australian batsman has no technique. In a recent YouTube video, Shoaib Akhtar expressed surprised about Steve Smith's effective batting , which according to him lacks technique or style. Shoaib Akhtar also said that he would have tried to hurt Steve Smith if he was bowling to him. "I am surprised how he does it. Steve Smith, you must have seen, he has no technique, style but yet very effective," Shoaib Akhtar said in his latest YouTube video.

"I do not know how he (Steve Smith) does it. If he was playing in my time, would have definitely hit him. I would have tried to hurt him," he added.

Akhtar, who picked up 247 One-day International (ODI) wickets for Pakistan, also said that it is impossible to hurt Steve Smith and he is looking in great touch.

"But it's impossible to hurt this guy (Steve Smith), he's playing so well, he's one of a kind. Wish him best of luck," Akhtar said.

Smith played a match-winning knock of 80 runs in the second Twenty20 International (T20I) against Pakistan to help Australia register a convincing seven-wicket victory.

Ever since his return to international cricket after serving the ban for the infamous ball-tampering scandal, Steve Smith has looked in fine form and also regained his top spot in the Test rankings.

Smith will be next seen in action during the third T20I against Pakistan on Friday.