The Under-19 Asia Cup 2025 final concluded with Pakistan securing a victory against India, thanks to Sameer Minhas' historic century. While the cricketing affairs on the field in the final were accompanied by a few heated exchanges, the matter seems to have been stretched by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Mohsin Naqvi, who also heads the Asian Cricket Council (ACC). After Pakistan Under-19 team's coach Sarfaraz Ahmed complained about Indian players' behaviour in the final, Naqvi said that he would lodge a formal complaint with the International Cricket Council (ICC).

The final, on Sunday, saw Pakistan put a whopping total of 347/8 on the board. Defending the target, Pakistan bowled India out for 156 in 26.2 overs, securing a thumping 191-run victory. Pakistan's win in the final was their first Under-19 Asia Cup title in 13 years. It was also only the second U19 Asia Cup title in Pakistan's history.

Speaking at the reception for the Under-19 team hosted by Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Naqvi promised to lodge a formal complaint against the Indian players over their conduct in the final.

"Indian players kept provoking Pakistani players during the Under-19 Asia Cup final," Naqvi said while speaking to the media. "Pakistan will formally inform the ICC about the incident. Politics and sports should always be kept separate."

During the same interaction, Sarfaraz said that India's conduct in the match was against the 'spirit of the game'.

"India's behaviour during the game was not appropriate, and their conduct was against the spirit of cricket," Sarfaraz said. "Despite that, we celebrated our victory with sportsmanship. Cricket should always be played in the right spirit; what India did reflects their own actions."

During the men's senior Asia Cup 2025 matches between India and Pakistan, players from both sides were found guilty of breaching the Code of Conduct. The likes of Haris Rauf and Suryakumar Yadav were among the players to have been reprimanded by the ICC.