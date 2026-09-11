Former speedster Shoaib Akhtar has criticised under-fire captain Babar Azam for his weak leadership during Pakistan's ongoing three-match Test tour of England, which the visitor's are trailing 0-2. Pakistan suffered heavy defeats in the first two Tests, losing by an innings and 103 runs at Leeds and by 194 runs at Lord's. The third Test is going on at Birmingham. Shoaib, known as the Rawalpindi Express, said Babar had failed to fulfill his responsibilities as a captain and lacked leadership qualities.

"I think many of the issues stem from the fact that he (Babar) is unable to make the right calls. Had it been me, everyone knows what would have happened. That is a very simple thing," he said.

"I think Babar's personality is visible in his captaincy, decision making and his game which is why he is now struggling badly." Shoaib said he never expected much from the current Pakistan team in England.

"So, you cannot ask too much from this team, including the captain and the rest of the pack. You can't ask too much. What can you expect from them?" "I think the investment we made in this system and the confidence we placed in it has failed," he said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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