India and Delhi Capitals (DC) batsman Shikhar Dhawan on Tuesday extended birthday greetings to his Indian Premier League (IPL) teammate Kagiso Rabada, as the star South African bowler turned 26. Sharing a snap with Rabada in the DC jersey, Dhawan wrote, "Big Hugs to you on your birthday." Dhawan and Rabada were part of the DC squad in IPL 2021 before the event was suspended by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on May 4. BCCI's announcement came after the IPL bio-bubble breached and several players and staff members tested positive for COVID-19.

Shikhar Dhawan shared a pic with Kagiso Rabada on his Instagram story

Photo Credit: Instagram

Before the suspension of IPL, Delhi were sitting at the top of the points table with six wins in their kitty from eight games. Dhawan was leading the batting chart with 380 runs at an average of 54.28. He also registered three half-centuries.

Rabada, on the other hand, was placed at the 13th spot in the bowling list, with eight wickets under his belt from seven games.

Despite picking those eight wickets, Rabada seemed a bit out of touch this season. The ace seamer would look to regain his focus when South Africa tour the West Indies next month for a five-match T20I and two-match Test series.

Meanwhile, Dhawan would return to action in July when India travel to Sri Lanka for a three-match ODI and as many T20I series. The southpaw is also expected to lead the Indian side in the absence of regular captain Virat Kohli and his deputy Rohit Sharma.

Kohli and Rohit would miss the Sri Lanka series as they are part of India's Test squad for the World Test Championship (WTC) final against New Zealand next month. And after that, the Kohli-led team will take on England in a five-match Test series.