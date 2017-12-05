 
Shikhar Dhawan Turns 32, Sachin Tendulkar Has A Special Message

Updated: 05 December 2017 18:45 IST

The attacking Delhi left-hander turned 32 on Tuesday.

India opener Shikhar Dhawan celebrated his birthday on December 5, 2017 © Twitter

India opener Shikhar Dhawan ensured he left a mark on his birthday and he did so in style. He scored a gritty 67 on Day 4 of the ongoing India-Sri Lanka Test on Tuesday, when he turned 32. Batting legend Sachin Tendulkar posted a special message for the swashbuckling opener, extending birthday greetings to Dhawan on his official Twitter account.

"Happy birthday, @SDhawan25! May you continue to play as fearlessly as ever and don't forget to twirl that moustache while you're at it", he captioned.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) also tweeted a cake-smashing video of Dhawan where Team India is seen smearing cake on the birthday boy's face.

Calling him 'Gabbar', teammate Suresh Raina also wished Dhawan. He posted a heartfelt message on his Twitter account.

"Happy birthday to the Gabbar of #TeamIndia Bahut yaarana lagta hai hahaha! @SDhawan25. Have a great one my friend! Hope you score a 100 on your big day and take India to a win!#INDvsSL", he captioned.

Dhawan (67) top-scored for India in their second innings as the men in blue declared their innings at 246/5, setting a 410-run target for Sri Lanka.

After losing Murali Vijay in the third over, Dhawan steadied the hosts for a while but saw Ajinkya Rahane fall cheaply for 10 runs in the 14th over. However, he went on to reach his half-century and built a 77-run partnership with Cheteshwar Pujara.

Dhawan eventually got stumped by Lankan keeper Niroshan Dickwella off Lakshan Sandakan in the 36th over. Dhawan has a similar batting average (43.7) in both the Tests and ODIs format respectively. He made his Test debut in March 2013 against Australia in Punjab while he played his first ODI against the same opponents in 2010.

His performance in the ICC Champions Trophy in England showed his batting prowess in the 50-over format. With 338 runs in the tournament, Dhawan finished as the highest run-scorer in the eighth edition of the tournament.

Topics : India vs Sri Lanka 2017-18 Shikhar Dhawan Sachin Ramesh Tendulkar Suresh Kumar Raina Harbhajan Singh Cricket
Highlights
  • India opener Shikhar Dhawan turned 32 on Tuesday
  • He scored a gritty 67 on Day 4 of the ongoing India-Sri Lanka Test
  • Sachin Tendulkar, Suresh Raina, among others wished Dhawan on Twitter.
