 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Cricket

Shane Warne Reveals Who He Would Pick To Bat For His Life From Among Sachin Tendulkar, Brian Lara

Updated: 11 October 2018 13:25 IST

Shane Warne took up the task of choosing between Sachin Tendulkar and Brian Lara, but couldn't give a definitive answer.

Shane Warne Reveals Who He Would Pick To Bat For His Life From Among Sachin Tendulkar, Brian Lara
Sachin Tendulkar and Brian Lara are regarded as two of the best batsmen to play the game. © AFP

Sachin Tendulkar and Brian Lara are regarded as two of the best batsmen to ever grace the game. But picking one over the other is an unenviable task. Australian spin legend Shane Warne, in an exclusive chat with NDTV, took on the task with much gusto but still failed to come up with a definitive answer. Warne, who was speaking about his new book, 'No Spin: My Autobiography', also gave details about offers of bribes, his failed marriages and relationships, match-fixing and more.

The debate of who is better between Tendulkar and Lara has raged on for years without a consensus ever coming out. Bur Warne said that while he would want Lara to bat if a big total needs chasing on the final day of a Test, he would pick Tendulkar to bat for his life.

"Brian Lara and Sachin Tendulkar were quite easily the best two batsmen of our generation, my time. It's very hard to split them. If you needed 400 to win on the last day of the Test match or the last innings, I would send Brian Lara out because he has more chance of making 200. If I wanted someone to bat for my life, day in and day out, then I will choose Sachin Tendulkar, because he was such a class act. But they are both terrific players, the best players I saw," Warne told NDTV.

Tendulkar played 200 Tests, amassing 15,921 runs at an average of 53.78. In 463 ODIs, the 'Master Blaster' scored 18,426 runs at an average of 44.83. Tendulkar is the only batsman in the world to have 100 international hundreds under his belt -- 51 in Tests and 49 in ODIs.

Lara on the other hand, played 131 Tests, scoring a total of 11,953 runs at an average of 52.88. He also played 299 ODIs for the West Indies, scoring 10,405 runs at an average of 40.48. While the stylish left-hander, with 53 hundreds, is far behind Tendulkar's tally of international centuries, he is the only batsman in Test cricket history to score 400 in an innings.

However, one facet of cricket that Tendulkar was head and shoulders above Lara was in the bowling apartment. The Indian legend has over 200 international wickets -- 46 in Tests, 154 in ODIs and one in T20Is.

Lara has just four international wickets to his name -- all coming in the one-day format.

Comments
Topics : India Cricket Team West Indies Cricket Team Australia Cricket Team Shane Warne Sachin Tendulkar Brian Lara Cricket
Get the latest India vs West Indies news, check out the India vs West Indies 2018 schedule and live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Ind vs WI updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Shane Warne joins the Sachin Tendulkar vs Brian Lara debate
  • Warne said that he would choose Sachin Tendulkar to bat for his life
  • Shane Warne was speaking on his book, 'No Spin: My Autobiography'
Related Articles
Shane Warne Recalls Bribery Offers, Relationships And Top Cricketers In His New Book
Shane Warne Recalls Bribery Offers, Relationships And Top Cricketers In His New Book
Shane Warne Slams Steve Waugh, Expresses Admiration For
Shane Warne Slams Steve Waugh, Expresses Admiration For 'Bodyline' Skipper Douglas Jardine
Happy Someone Like James Anderson Broke My Record, Says Glenn McGrath
Happy Someone Like James Anderson Broke My Record, Says Glenn McGrath
Australia Desperately Need Steve Smith and David Warner Back, Says Shane Warne
Australia Desperately Need Steve Smith and David Warner Back, Says Shane Warne
India vs England: Stuart Broad Set To Enter Elite Club Of Test All-Rounders
India vs England: Stuart Broad Set To Enter Elite Club Of Test All-Rounders
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 115
2 South AfricaSouth Africa 106
3 AustraliaAustralia 106
4 EnglandEngland 105
5 New ZealandNew Zealand 102
Last updated on: 12 September 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.