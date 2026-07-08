Former Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ramiz Raja has criticised the current management over the sacking of Shan Masood as the team's Test captain. Star batter Babar Azam has been handed back the reins of the team for the upcoming Test tour of the West Indies. Shan's firing seemed inevitable after the team lost 12 of 16 matches during his tenure, which began in late 2023. Speaking on his YouTube channel, Raja lashed out at the PCB for making Shan a scapegoat, despite giving him a mediocre squad during his captaincy.

Raja suggested that had he been in Shan's place, he would have filed a complaint with the PCB over the sacking.

"If I were in Shan Masood's position, I would have submitted a written complaint," Raja said.

"How can you expect different results when you're repeatedly given an average group of players? If the quality of the squad isn't good enough, the captain inevitably ends up carrying the blame," he added.

Raja also shared his views on the squad picked for the series against the West Indies, adding that even Babar is likely to suffer with the group of players that has been selected.

"The same is going to happen with Babar Azam, because the team given to him follows the exact same blueprint as Shan's in terms of the core squad," said Raja.

Speaking on Shan's sacking, PCB chief selector Aaqib Javed said: "We wanted to look for a captain who could lead the team in a much better way"

"Shan's individual performance was good but as captain we weren't getting the desired results."

Javed said the selection committee was unanimous in recommending Babar as captain and no other player came up in the discussion.

Javed pointed out several shortcomings of the Pakistan team in test matches under Shan's leadership that included losses against South Africa and the West Indies.

"The captain has a responsibility of finishing the games," Javed said. "Some things are the responsibility of the team, some are the responsibility of the selectors, and some are the responsibility of the captain. The captain's responsibility also includes maintaining the team's over rate, taking DRS decisions and making the right call at the toss."

(With AP Inputs)

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