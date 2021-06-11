Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan issued an apology on Facebook relating to today's events that transpired during a Dhaka League - a domestic Bangladesh T20 tournament -- match. Shakib apologized to his fans for losing his temper, kicking the stumps and then throwing them down, and arguing with the umpires twice, in a matter of just two overs. He wrote, "Dear fans and followers, I am extremely sorry for losing my temper and ruining the match for everyone and especially those who are watching from home. An experienced player like me should not have reacted that way but sometimes against all odds it happens unfortunately. I apologize to the teams, management, tournament officials and organizing committee for this human error. Hopefully, I won't be repeating this again in the future. Thanks, and love you all. SAH."

Videos of Shakib went viral on several social media sites where he was seen kicking and uprooting the stumps in an aggressive manner followed by altercations with the umpires.

Representing his side Mohammedan Sporting Club against Abahani Limited at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Shakib lost his cool for the first after a leg-before appeal was turned down which resulted in the all-rounder kicking the stumps.

On the second occasion, Shakib could be seen uprooting the stumps and smashing them to the ground in a sign of protest when umpires called off play due to rain after 5.5 overs.

Shakib was miffed because a D/L method would have come into play had 6 overs been bowled.

Shakib's side Sporting scored 145/6 in 20 overs while Abahani were 31/3 in 5.5 overs when the match was interrupted by rain.

In a revised target set according to the D/L method, Abahani needed 76 runs in nine overs, but could only manage 44/6 as Sporting won by 31 runs.