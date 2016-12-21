Shahid Afridi Sad About Detention of His Fan in India

Shahid Afridi said the detention of his Indian fan by police in Assam was shameful.

Shahid Afridi has expressed disappointment about the detention of a fan wearing a jersey with the Pakistan all-rounder's number embossed on it during a cricket match in Assam.

"It is shameful that such an incident should take place. It is sad that politics is being played with cricket," Afridi was quoted as saying by 'Jang' newspaper.

According to reports, Ripon Chowdhury was apprehended by local police following a complaint filed by the youth wing of the ruling Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP).

The police are said to have arrested the youth and lodged a case under section 120(B), 294 of the Indian Penal code.

Afridi said he would appeal to India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi to look into the matter.

"Such incidents highlight intolerance and should be condemned. Because if there are fans of Pakistan cricket players in India the same is the case in Pakistan where there are fans of Indian players," Afridi said.

"Cricket fans should only be seen as cricket lovers in both countries."

In a similar incident in February, a Pakistani fan of Indian Test captain Virat Kohli was sentenced to 10 years of imprisonment for hoisting the Indian flag on the roof of his house, before the court granted him bail in Okara, Punjab.

Afridi said that cricket should be kept away from politics.