 
don't
miss
All Sports
Cricket
Cricket

Shahid Afridi Sad About Detention of His Fan in India

Updated: 21 December 2016 15:27 IST

Shahid Afridi said that cricket should be kept away from politics. The former Pakistan captain also said he would appeal to India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi to look into the matter.

Shahid Afridi Sad About Detention of His Fan in India
Shahid Afridi said the detention of his Indian fan by police in Assam was shameful. © AFP

Shahid Afridi has expressed disappointment about the detention of a fan wearing a jersey with the Pakistan all-rounder's number embossed on it during a cricket match in Assam.

"It is shameful that such an incident should take place. It is sad that politics is being played with cricket," Afridi was quoted as saying by 'Jang' newspaper.

According to reports, Ripon Chowdhury was apprehended by local police following a complaint filed by the youth wing of the ruling Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP).

The police are said to have arrested the youth and lodged a case under section 120(B), 294 of the Indian Penal code.

Afridi said he would appeal to India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi to look into the matter.

"Such incidents highlight intolerance and should be condemned. Because if there are fans of Pakistan cricket players in India the same is the case in Pakistan where there are fans of Indian players," Afridi said.

"Cricket fans should only be seen as cricket lovers in both countries."

In a similar incident in February, a Pakistani fan of Indian Test captain Virat Kohli was sentenced to 10 years of imprisonment for hoisting the Indian flag on the roof of his house, before the court granted him bail in Okara, Punjab.

Afridi said that cricket should be kept away from politics.

Topics : Pakistan Shahid Afridi Cricket
For the latest Sports news like us on Facebook or Follow us onTwitter and get the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Fan wearing Afridi's jersey during a cricket match in Assam was detained
  • It is shameful that such an incident should take place, said Afridi
  • Afridi said that cricket should be kept away from politics
Related Articles
Inzamam-ul-Haq Says Shahid Afridi Deserves Farewell Match
Inzamam-ul-Haq Says Shahid Afridi Deserves Farewell Match
Pakistan Cricket Board Drops Shahid Afridi's Farewell Match Plans: Source
Pakistan Cricket Board Drops Shahid Afridi's Farewell Match Plans: Source
Pakistan Retain Azhar Ali as One-Day Cricket Captain
Pakistan Retain Azhar Ali as One-Day Cricket Captain
Show Comments
Advertisement
 

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 120
2 Australia 105
3 Pakistan 102
4 South Africa 102
5 England 101
Last updated on: 21 December 2016

Advertisement

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2016. All rights reserved.