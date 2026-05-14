Former Pakistan captain and legendary all-rounder Shahid Afridi achieved a huge feat on Wednesday. He was felicitated with the Hilal-e-Imtiaz, the second-highest civilian honour in the country, for his contributions to the field of cricket. Afridi played for Pakistan at the highest level from 1996 to 2018. He went on to feature in over 500 international matches, which included Pakistan's T20 World Cup victory in 2009. Afridi has become just the fourth cricketer from the nation to be conferred with the Hilal-e-Imtiaz. He joined Imran Khan, Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis in the elite list.

"Receiving the Tamgha-i-Imtiaz from Pakistan is an honour for me. This is not just Shahid Afridi's honour but the pride of the entire Pakistani nation. It is your love, prayers and support that have brought me this far," said Afridi in a statement on X, as per Samaa TV.

Afridi made his international debut against Kenya in 1996 in Nairobi. He later slammed a 37-ball century in an ODI match, which was a record at the time.

During his illustrious career, Afridi was fondly known as 'Boom Boom Afridi' for his six-hitting prowess and for turning the tide of the game in his favour. Afridi smashed 476 international sixes in his career.

An all-rounder, Afridi played 27 Tests, 398 ODIs and 99 T20Is. Being a part of Pakistan's 2009 T20 World Cup-winning team, he was also adjudged Player of the Match in the final, with Pakistan defeating Sri Lanka by eight wickets. He slammed an unbeaten knock of 54 off 40 balls.

An aggressive batsman and a spinner, Afridi was also famous for his multiple retirements during his playing career for Pakistan.

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