Former Pakistan cricket captain Shahid Afridi took to social media to thank his fans for their birthday wishes, and once again created confusion regarding his age. According to ICC's official website, Afridi was born on March 1, 1980, which makes him 41. But Afridi in his tweet mentioned that he became 44 years old on Monday. Taking to Twitter, he wrote, "Thank you very much for all the lovely birthday wishes - 44 today! My family and my fans are my biggest assets. Really enjoying my stint with Multan and hope to produce match winning performances for all MS fans."

Afridi in his memoir titled 'Game Changer' revealed that he was 19 years old during his debut and not 16. He also revealed that he was born in 1975. What really adds to the confusion is that if he was born in 1975, his age would have been 21 in his debut.

Afridi made his debut against Sri Lanka in 1996, in Nairobi. He slammed a record-breaking 37-ball century in the ODI match.

An all-rounder, Afridi played in 27 Tests, 398 ODIs and 99 T20Is. He was part of Pakistan's 2009 T20 World Cup-winning team. He was also adjudged as the Player of the Match in the final, with Pakistan defeating Sri Lanka by eight wickets. He slammed an unbeaten knock of 54 runs from 40 balls.

An aggressive batsman and a spinner, Afridi was also famous for his multiple retirements during his playing career for Pakistan.