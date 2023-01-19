Pakistan's left-arm pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi uploaded a video on social media in which he could be seen warming up in nets with an intense bowling session. The ace pacer, who continues to recover from a knee injury, looked in good rhythm while bowling in the nets. Shaheen last played a match for Pakistan on 13th November 2022. It was the final of T20 World Cup. First the knee injury trouble and days later he underwent an appendectomy, and remained out of action since then. However, the recent video uploaded by the player indicates that his return to competitive cricket is really close.

Watch the video here:

Shaheen Aridi was recently involved in a controversy after he deleted his tweet backing Pakistan captain Babar Azam in December last year. As Babar Azam was receiving widespread criticism post England clean swept Pakistan 3-0 in a Test series, Shaheen posted a tweet to back him.

"Babar Azam hamari or Pakistan ki Shan, jaan or pehchan hai. Wo Hamara kaptaan hai or rahe ga. Kuch or #sochnabhimanah hai. Please support this team. Yahi team hame jitaye gi bhi. Kahani abhi Khatam nahi howi. #Respect," Shaheen had written on the microblogging site.

However, he deleted the tweet just a day after Shahid Afridi's appointment as interim chief selector of the Pakistan senior men's team.

The Pakistan Cricket Board management went through other changes as well. Ramiz Raja was removed as the chairman of the PCB in December. A 14-member committee, headed by Najam Sethi, was appointed to run the affairs of the game for the next four months.

Pakistan recently played a three-match ODI series against New Zealand which they lost 1-2.

