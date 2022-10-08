Indian women's cricket team star Shafali Verma registered her name in the records book as she became the youngest batter to score 1000 runs in women's T20Is. She achieved the feat during the Women's Asia Cup game against Bangladesh at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on Saturday. The opener played a key role in India's win over Bangladesh, smashing 55 runs off 44 balls, smashing five boundaries and two sixes. Shafali Verma is currently the 7th-ranked T20I batter in the ICC Women's T20I rankings.

Shafali Verma reaches the landmark at 18 years and 253 days. This record was earlier held by Jemimah Rodrigues at 21 years and 32 days who got to it against Australia in October 2021.

Verma also became the fifth Indian to enter the 1000-plus T20I runs club after Rodrigues, Mithali Raj, Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur.

The fastest Indian woman to get 1000 runs is Mithali Raj who reached the landmark in her 40th innings.

Tight bowling by Indian spinners coupled with a half-century from Shafali Verma helped Women in Blue defeat Bangladesh in their Women's Asia Cup 2022 match at Sylhet on Saturday.

A half-century from Shafali Verma and a 96-run stand with Smriti Mandhana powered India to a competitive 159/5 in their 20 overs against Bangladesh in their Women's Asia Cup 2022 match at Sylhet on Saturday.

Batting first, Team India was off to a good start. Openers skipper Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma were dealing in boundaries, taking on Bangladesh bowlers with the attacking mindset they both are known for.

