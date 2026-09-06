Indian women's cricket team batter Shafali Verma scripted history by breaking multiple world records during the Women's Asia Cup 2026 clash against Pakistan. The 22-year-old did not stay long at the crease as she scored 12 runs off 6 deliveries before being dismissed by Fatima Sana. However, she started the innings by slamming Sadia Iqbal for a six on the very first ball of the innings. As a result, she became the only player in the world to hit a six off the first ball of an innings during a Women's T20I match on multiple occasions. She also became the youngest player to reach 3000 Women's T20I runs - a record that previously belonged to Ireland's Gaby Lewis. She was also the fastest to reach the milestone as she achieved it in 2182 balls.

Meanwhile, even after a humiliating defeat at the hands of India in the Women's Asia Cup league-stage match in Dubai on Saturday, Pakistan team mentor Wahab Riaz said his side remains the favourites to lift the trophy.

Playing their 200th T20I, Pakistan struggled to find momentum as India implemented a spin-choke to dismiss them for a record-low T20I score of 55. Despite captain Fatima Sana (3/17) leading Pakistan's resistance with three early wickets, India easily achieved the 56-run target, extending their winning streak in the Women's Asia Cup 2026 and maintaining top spot in Group A.

"I believe that all the players in our team are very skilful, and they just need to trust themselves. Our next match is against Hong Kong. We will go back and discuss what we did wrong against India. We won't commit the same mistakes. I still believe Pakistan is the best side in this Asia Cup to lift the trophy because the conditions really suit us," Riaz told reporters after the loss.

(With IANS inputs)

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