The promotion of "discipline, unity, and a positive team environment" is the intent of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) as the new 10-point diktat gets underway from the ICC Champions Trophy. After reports of a 'divided' team environment in the team emerged from the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia, the board decided to make a plethora of changes, a lot of which were taken after consideration of head coach Gautam Gambhir. However, as the new rulings take effect, even Gambhir has been hit.

According to the BCCI's new rules, the personal assistants or managers of support staff are no longer allowed to travel with the senior players in the team bus, nor are they allowed to accompany the players or support staff in the same hotel.

Gambhir's personal assistant, who was glued to the India coach throughout the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, faced BCCI's ire after the tour. The board is keen to not let the same happen during the Champions Trophy in Dubai. It has been reported that the PA is now staying at a different hotel than the one where the team stays.

"The personal secretary of a member of the coaching staff, who was regularly seen staying at the team hotel, now stays at a different facility even though he has been seen at every venue during the England home series," a PTI report has claimed.

Gambhir was the only coaching staff during the Australia tour who had a personal assistant. The coach can no longer have the same setup, as the board has officially enforced its new ruling.

"Why was his PA sitting in the car specified for national selectors? They can't even discuss things in private with an unknown third person in the car. Why was he allotted space in the BCCI's hospitality box in Adelaide?" an irritated BCCI official had told the news agency after the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Leaks from the Indian dressing room have become quite common over the last few months. Even during the Australia tour, there were a few 'leaks' that became public. The board seems to be keen to reduce such 'leaks' by not allowing any unauthorised access.

Advertisement

"How did he have breakfast in the cordoned-off area of a five-star facility that is just earmarked for the team members?" the BCCI official had asked.

As a result of the BCCI diktat, the players would not be allowed to have their family members, wives or partners accompany them during the Champions Trophy. In a case where an exception is made, the player would himself have to bear the cost of the family's travel. Such measures weren't apparently in place before.

The board has also put restrictions on personal chefs, hair stylists and agents of players.