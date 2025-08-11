Former Pakistan captain Babar Azam registered a three-ball duck in the second ODI against West Indies in Tarouba on Sunday. Babar, who scored a 47 in the series-opener on his comeback to the side, was cleaned up by Jayden Seales on the final ball of the ninth over. It was a lazy attempt from Babar to flick the ball towards midwicket, before the ball clipped the pads and rattled the stumps. Babar's prolonged lean patch with the bat has already seen him fall out of favour in the shortest format. Hence, his latest failure sparked concerns over Babar's batting credentials.

Taking to social media, fans mocked Babar for failing with the bat once again.

No Zimbabwe, No Nepal, No Party for Babar Azam. pic.twitter.com/3cmwjQvMAl — Heisenberg (@rovvmut_) August 10, 2025

Babar has now gone 71 innings without scoring a century, since scoring a 151 against Nepal in the 2023 Asia Cup.

Pakistan were 139/6 in Tarouba when rain stopped play. Hassan Nawaz and Mohammed Nawaz were batting on 17 and five, respectively, before rain arrived to hault the play.

Abdullah Shafique and Saim Ayub had started off well after Pakistan were put to bat first.

However, Saim and Babar's back-to-back dismissals in the ninth over, bowled by Seales, took the wind out of Pakistan's sails.

Pakistan captain Mohammad Rizwan, who scored a match-winning half-century in the first T20I, also failed to inspire his team, out for 16 by Gudakesh Motie.

Hussain Talat tried to rebuild for Pakistan but was eventually dismissed for 31 (32) by Roston Chase.