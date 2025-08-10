India veterans Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli's ODI future remains an uncertainity with the duo unlikely to be kept in the setup till the 2027 ODI World Cup. Both the players have already quit T20Is and Test cricket in the last 12 months, and if the rumours are true, the two might not stick around for longer, let along the 2027 ODI showpiece event. Dainik Jagran has reported that Rohit and Kohli could draw curtains on their ODI career after the tour of Australia in October, where India are scheduled to play three 50-over games.

"Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma do not fit in our plans for the ODI World Cup 2027," the report quoted a source from the team management as saying. The report even claimed that the duo wanted to be a part of the England tour but were informed by the selectors that they are unlikely to be picked. Hence, they decided to announce their retirement from the format.

However, according to a report by news agency PTI, Rohit and Kohli's ODI future is not on the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI)'s agenda as of now. Instead, they are focused on the upcoming Asia Cup, and the T20 World Cup next year.

"Obviously, if they (Rohit and Kohli) have something in mind, they would tell the BCCI brass like they did before the England Test tour. But from an Indian team's perspective, the next big assignment is the T20 World Cup in February and preparations before that. The immediate focus will be on sending the best team for the Asia Cup T20 tournament, hoping all players are fit and available," a BCCI source privy to the developments told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

The duo have so far remained non-committal on whether they are targeting the 2027 World Cup.

"The BCCI never believes in taking decisions in haste and would always gauge the mood and public perceptions before taking a call, which is sensitive in nature considering the massive fan following of the two players," the report added.

India's ODI tour of Australia begins on October 19, with matches scheduled in Perth, Adelaide and Sydney, followed by three home ODIs against South Africa in December.

The 2026 calendar features ODI series against New Zealand, Afghanistan, England, the West Indies, and another contest against New Zealand.

(With PTI Inputs)