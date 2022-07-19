Australian batting great Greg Chappell on Tuesday called for the lifetime captaincy ban on David Warner to be lifted, saying the star batter has the capability to successfully lead a side. Warner, former captain Steve Smith and batter Cameron Bancroft were banned from playing domestic or international cricket as punishment for their roles in the 2018 ball-tampering scandal in South Africa. While Warner and Smith were banned for one year, Bancroft was suspended for nine months. Additionally, Smith was stripped of the captaincy and banned from leading Australia for two years, while Warner was handed a lifelong leadership ban.

"He obviously had a central role in what happened but he was not the only one that was involved and I don't know why he should be treated any differently," Chappell told 'Fox Sports News'.

"He's served his punishment, he is a good leader in the side and not doubt if he had had the opportunity, I'm sure he would have captained the side quite well.

"I think he's paid his penalty and it's time to open it up for leadership roles," he added.

According to Cricket Australia's investigation held in the aftermath of the incident, while Smith and Bancroft knew what they were getting into, it was Warner who had developed the "plan to attempt to artificially alter the condition of the ball".

Former skipper Ian Chappell had also questioned why Smith is eligible to captain Australia again when Warner is not.

Last month, Test skipper Pat Cummins had called for Warner's life ban to end.

The pacer said he "fundamentally" disagrees with banning someone for life.

However, Cricket Australia chief executive Nick Hockley last week said that although Warner was an "outstanding" leader in the side there were no plans to rescind the ban.