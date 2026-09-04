The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Secretary Devajit Saikia on Thursday said the board wants young batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and other emerging prospects to build long and successful careers like legendary India batter Sachin Tendulkar, with the 15-year-old being provided the right guidance and support to ensure he does not become a "one series or one year wonder". The BCCI held a review meeting on Thursday, which was attended by Secretary Devajit Saikia, India Test and ODI skipper Shubman Gill, T20I captain Shreyas Iyer, head coach Gautam Gambhir, Centre of Excellence (CoE) head VVS Laxman and other top BCCI officials at the board's headquarters in Mumbai.

Among other matters discussed at the meeting, Saikia said the BCCI is closely monitoring Sooryavanshi and other young prospects, with the board focused on providing them the right guidance and support to help them build long and successful international careers.

“You see, the BCCI can be proud that we are promoting a player of the age of 15 years who is already making his mark in the international scenario and we are very cautious that every right step he should take forward so that it should not be a one series or one year wonder. We want Vaibhav Sooryavanshi or any player of his stature to continue and serve like Sachin Tendulkar did for the country or other players who in the past became legends so we look at Vaibhav in a very serious manner. He's monitored from every angle and every step he is taking forward in his international career. The BCCI is taking a very close look at his future,” Saikia said.

At just 15, Sooryavanshi has enjoyed a remarkable run in cricket. Recently, at the age of just 15 years and 157 days, he became the youngest player to score a half-century in the history of the Duleep Trophy, breaking a 57-year-old record.

He also scored 151 runs in three matches against Zimbabwe to claim his maiden Player of the Series award as India completed a 3-0 clean sweep.

Earlier, in the T20I series against England, Sooryavanshi had become India's youngest ever to be handed an international debut. His India debut came on the back of a terrific IPL 2026 campaign with Rajasthan Royals, where he amassed 776 runs at a staggering strike rate of 237.30, including a century and five fifties. His explosive season saw him finish as the tournament's leading run-scorer while smashing a record 72 sixes.

The youngster also swept multiple post-season honours, including the Orange Cap, Most Valuable Player, Emerging Player, Super Striker and Super Sixes awards. He also had a stellar ICC Men's Under-19 Cricket World Cup campaign earlier this year, where he amassed 439 runs and was named Player of the Tournament, further highlighting his immense potential.

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