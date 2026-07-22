India's ODI captain Shubman Gill publicly expressed his frustration at repeated injuries after the team concluded a forgettable tour of the United Kingdom. Recurring injuries, especially hamstring injuries, have become a headache for the team management, with many feeling that there seems to be a communication gap between the Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru, the players, and the support staff. According to a report, players are struggling to adapt to a new system following a change in personnel last year.

"The flurry of recent hamstring injuries suggests that the players may not have been absolutely fit before taking the field. There seems to be a gap in communication about a player's fitness status and workload between the CoE and the team management," a BCCI source told the Times of India. In fact, the CoE is yet to appoint a head of medical staff since Nitin Patel left. "There has been no update to the SOPs drawn up in 2023.

Washington Sundar, Nitish Reddy and Harshit Rana are some of the names that have been injured a little too often. The fact that Reddy worked with English coach Stefan Jones to improve his speed raised a few eyebrows. What was arguably the most surprising decision was the fact that Harshit Rana was called up by the Indian team despite not being fully fit.

"Reddy worked with English bowling coach Stefan Jones to increase his pace. But that needs to be a gradual process when he is with the team leading up to a big event. Instead, he is pushing himself to bowl faster whenever he is with the team," the source said.

"It's a bit concerning how Harshit was cleared by the CoE at the insistence of the team management when he had not attained his pre-knee-injury weight. These things need more care," the source added.

The TOI report also said that Washington Sundar might have been rushed to join the T20 World Cup squad in Feb this year.

"Washington required a good 10 days to be fit to play a match after joining the squad. He was pushed by the team management to get ready during a tournament. It may have taken its toll. Team can ask for players but the medical team needs to present a clear picture," the source claimed.

It has also been reported that a number of Indian players are anxious about the limited communication from the BCCI's medical team in times when they don't travel with the national team.

"These days, there are very few all-format players. Most players get decent breaks between international assignments. If they are not undergoing rehabilitation at the CoE, they are left on their own. There is little communication," the source said.

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