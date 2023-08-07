The 'sasur-damad' duo of Shaheen Afridi and Shahid Afridi has some great connection between them. Shaheen is currently playing in The Hundred tournament in England while Shahid is featuring in the Global T20 Canada. The two players are thousands of miles away from each other but they showed some uncanny similarity when they picked wickets during their respective matches on the same day. Both the players picked two wickets apiece and the manner in which they celebrated the wickets was identical.

Watch it here:

It is to note that star pacer Shaheen Afridi married former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi's daughter, Ansha, in February this year.

While Shaheen picked the wickets playing for Welsh Fire against Manchester Originals in The Hundred, Shahid scalped two wickets in a Global T20 Canada game, playing for Toronto Nationals against Vancouver Knights.

Welsh Fire started their Hundred 2023 campaign on a positive note as they registered a nine-run victory over Manchester Originals in a rain-curtailed match. Due to the rain, the match was reduced to 40 balls-per side. Welsh posted a total of 94 for 3. Later, the Originals were restricted to 85 for 4 with Shaheen returning figures of 2 for 24 in 10 balls.

It was the maiden game for Shaheen in The Hundred and it turned out to be a memorable one for him as the Pakistan speedster was right on the money.

Advertisement

Talking about the Global T20 Canada match, Vancouver Knights defeated Toronto Nationals by 25 runs in the last league stage match of the ongoing Global T20 Canada. Shahid's 2 for 16 in four overs went in vain.