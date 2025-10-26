One of the most consistent batters in domestic red-ball cricket, Sarfaraz Khan enjoys plenty of backing by fans over potential international selection. After seeing his name being ignored for the India A assignment against South Africa A, fans, pundits, and journalists expressed their astonishment, seeking justice for the middle-order batter. As the domestic stalwart puts his head down and reworks the strategy to break into the Indian national team again, his Ranji Trophy knock against Chhattisgarh turned out to be a forgettable one. On a Bandra-Kurla Complex surface, which favoured seamers, Sarfaraz was dismissed by Chhattisgarh's left-arm spinner Aditya Sarwate for just one run.

Sarfaraz lasted on the tricky surface for just six deliveries. He looked to take the aggressive route against Sarwate, but ended up picking out Punjab Kings batter Shashank Singh in the deep. Playing for Mumbai in the previous Ranji Trophy match against Jammu & Kashmir, Sarfaraz had scored 42 and 32 in Srinagar.

Sarfaraz Receives Shardul Thakur's Backing

When Sarfaraz's name wasn't mentioned in the India A squad for the South Africa assignment, Mumbai skipper Shardul Thakur said that the batter can get selected for the senior national team without playing for the emerging teams.

"Nowadays, for the India A side they look at boys, who they want to prepare for international cricket," Shardul had said in Mumbai ahead of the second round of Ranji Trophy starting on Saturday. "Sarfaraz doesn't need India A games to play international cricket. If he gets back to scoring again, he can straightaway go and play Test series too."

"He is coming from an injury lay-off. But before that, he scored two or three centuries in the Buchi Babu Trophy before getting injured," Shardul said of Sarfaraz. "Coming back against J&K in the previous match, he had a nice 40 (42). It was very unfortunate to have been run out. But for him, I don't think playing India A is important. He is a senior pro and whenever we put him in there in the 22 yards, he is someone who always delivers in crunch situations.

"He has big scores of 200-250s and those innings have come when the team was two or three down quite early in the innings. To play that kind of innings under pressure, you have to have something special in you. He is one of the special players who never disappoints to perform and put up big scores. He has done it for years and years. Regardless of which number he bats, I think he will deliver."