Former England cricketer Phil Tufnell has made a bold prediction about pacer Josh Tongue and the England Test team ahead of the fifth and final Ashes Test, set to get underway on January 4. Appearing on the Stick to Cricket podcast, the former England cricketer said that England will win the Ashes the next time they tour Australia, which is expected to take place in 2028-29. He also noted that pacer Josh Tongue will be the man of the series in the Australia vs England series.

"Four years' time, Josh Tongue, man of the series, England winning the Ashes. Four years. Write that down," Tufnell said on the podcast.

Tufnell's comments come after Josh Tongue produced a man-of-the-match performance in the recently concluded Australia vs England Boxing Day Test of the ongoing Ashes series, helping the Three Lions win their first match on the tour Down Under. Coming into the match 3-0, the Ben Stokes-led England defeated Australia by four wickets at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) to rule out the possibility of a clean sweep.

Josh Tongue claimed a five-wicket haul in the first innings of the Boxing Day Test and followed it up with a two-wicket haul in the second innings, taking seven wickets in the match. He became the first England bowler to be named Player of the Match in an Ashes Test in Australia since Dean Headley in 1998.

Tongue also earned a surprise call-up, as the Three Lions have included him in their T20 World Cup 2026 squad despite him never having played a limited-overs match for England.

Along with the T20 World Cup squad, Tongue has also been included in Sri Lanka's tour squad, which precedes the World Cup. Notably, Tongue was the leading wicket-taker in The Hundred this year, taking 14 wickets in just six matches with Manchester Originals at an average of 11.07.