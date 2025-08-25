Named in India's Asia Cup 2025 squad, Sanju Samson has started his preparations in full swing. The wicket-keeper batter decided to join the Kochi franchise in the Kerala Cricket League, a state-level T20 tournament, to claim top form ahead of the start of the Asia Cup next month. Samson scored a match-winning 121 off just 51 balls to help his team win the thrilling contest. After the match, Samson opened up on his stint for Kochi in the state league, saying he was shocked to see the sort of talent that exists in Kerala.

It was a nail-biting contest between Kochi and Kollam, which saw Samson's team emerge triumphant after batter Muhammad Ashik scored a last-ball six.

"It's not easy to lose a game in front of your home crowd. So I thank all the people who turned up in huge numbers," Samson said after the game.

Sanju Samson turning pressure into PLEASURE since forever #KCL2025 pic.twitter.com/YOvBLdFrB8 — FanCode (@FanCode) August 24, 2025

The wicket-keeper batter also had no qualms in admitting that he doesn't know much about his teammates but is getting to understand them better as he spends time with the them in the dressing room and on the pitch.

"To be very honest, I'm not much aware of the boys. But as much as I'm spending time with them, I'm getting very excited. Very exciting talent in the team. It's a bit shocking to see we have so much talent in Kerala cricket. I request that we have to put in some special eyes in the local games going on, especially all the players. In the next one or two years, we should see one more guy playing for the country. And I can see that happening. With this talent, I don't think that we are much far away," said Samson.