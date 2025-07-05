Indian cricketer Sanju Samson on Saturday was roped in by Kochi Blue Tigers for the second edition of the Kerala Premier League (KPL). Samson, who led Rajasthan Royals in Indian Premier League (IPL) earlier this year, was signed by Kochi for Rs 26.80 lakh, making him the most expensive player in the history of the tournament. For the unversed, a team is allowed to spend a sum of Rs 50 lakh. The second season of the KPL will take place from August 21 to September 6.

While India are not scheduled to play any T20I during that period, Samson could miss the majority of the season if he is picked for the upcoming Duleep Trophy, starting August 28.

Samson's IPL 2025 campaign was marred by injuries as he missed five matches. His absence was badly felt in the campaign as RR failed to qualify for the playoffs.

News agency PTI reported that at least six RR players have attracted trade-off interest from various franchises.

Although no names have been made public by RR, one of the players, who will be much in demand for a trade-off is their longtime skipper Sanju Samson. Whether Samson and RR mutually decide to part ways isn't known but Royals do have a second equally potent option in Dhruv Jurel in its ranks.

Two teams, in particular, need a potent wicket-keeper batter. Chennai Super Kings, whose icon player Mahendra Singh Dhoni will be a few months shy off his 45th birthday when next edition of IPL starts, could be looking for options.

The other team could be Kolkata Knight Riders, who are unlikely to repose much faith in Quinton de Kock and Rahmanullah Gurbaz for an entire duration of the tournament.

While multiple calls to CSK CEO Kashi Viswanathan went unanswered, sources in Rajasthan Royals were also not forthcoming about the talks of trade-off on specific individuals.

(With PTI Inputs)