India opener Sanju Samson and pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah were on Monday named among the nominees for the ICC Player of the Month award for March following their success at the T20 World Cup. South Africa batter Connor Esterhuizen completes the shortlist following an outstanding debut T20I series in New Zealand that saw one of the best statistics after five games by anyone from his country. Samson's sizzling form towards the end of the T20 World Cup, which earned him the player of the Tournament award, puts him in the fray alongside Bumrah, who was adjudged the player of the match in the final.

Samson did not get to play in the early part of the tournament but was the standout performer in the big games and helped India retain the title.

He struck 97 not out against the West Indies in what was a virtual quarter-final in Kolkata and followed it with knocks of 89 in the semi-final against England in Mumbai and the final against New Zealand in Ahmedabad.

In the same set of matches, Bumrah grabbed seven wickets at an average of 12.00 and an economy rate of 7.00.

He picked up three wickets in the two matches against the West Indies and England and then produced match-winning figures of four for 15 in four overs against New Zealand in the final.

Esterhuizen scored 200 runs at an average of 50 and a strike-rate of 145.98, helping complete a 3-2 win in New Zealand.

Named player of the series, he reached 551 rating points in the T20I batting rankings, the second highest after five matches by a South Africa player. Esterhuizen reached 39th in the rankings, the fourth-best by any South African after five matches.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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