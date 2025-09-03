As the clock ticks closer to the Asia Cup 2025 campaign in UAE, opinions are coming thick and heavy over India's potential playing XI. The return of Shubman Gill to India's T20I side has complicated things for Sanju Samson, who might no longer have a place in the XI, at least as an opener. There are some who feel Sanju Samson should still open alongside Abhishek Sharma but former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif is of the opinion that a new role should be given to the wicket-keeper batter.

The new role, as per Kaif, should be the No. 3 spot in the Indian team, replacing Tilak Varma. It does sound like a controversial change considering Tilak hasn't done anything wrong since being given the No. 3 spot in India's T20I team. Another spot that Samson could potentially take is No. 5 or No. 6 but his statistics at those positions are woeful.

"Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill will open in the Asia Cup. For the No. 3 spot, I feel Tilak Varma is a youngster and can wait for his turn. Sanju is an experienced batter, and he could be groomed by giving him consistent opportunities at No. 3. There is a World Cup after six months, and he deserves a chance," Kaif said in a video shared on his Instagram account.

"He is among the top 10 six-hitters in the IPL. That's why I believe when Rashid Khan comes to bowl in the middle overs, there cannot be a better player against him than Sanju, as he can hit sixes down the ground," Kaif further said, speaking of India's opening clash at the Asia Cup against Afghanistan.

Samson has scored three centuries in his last 10 T20Is for India. His performances for the team in South Africa were truly noteworthy. Hence, Kaif doesn't feel the Rajasthan Royals star should be left out of the playing XI.

"South Africa has one of the toughest conditions for batting, and he has hit two centuries as an opener there. He plays both pace and spin well, and in the IPL, he scores 400-500 runs every year," he added.

Kaif also highlighted an intriguing factor, saying Samson is the 'senior-most' member of the Indian team that will be travelling to the UAE for the Asia Cup. Hence, his experience is extremely crucial for the side.

"Do you know that Sanju Samson is the most senior member of this Asia Cup squad. He made his debut in 2015. He was then a part of the T20 World Cup-winning squad in 2024 in Barbados," said Kaif.

"He didn't get to play, but when he did get a chance, he scored runs for fun, 180 strike rate. He scored almost 450 runs. He has been scoring runs in the Kerala Cricket League and is in fine form," he added.