With the announcement of India's Asia Cup T20I squad, there is enough indication about the players who will be closely watched going into the T20 World Cup. With fast bowling spearhead Jasprit Bumrah missing the Asia Cup due to injury, the Indian pace bowling will be manned by Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh and Avesh Khan. While the experienced Bhuvneshwar is almost a certainty for the T20 World Cup squad, the latter two would be expected to give good performances to push their case of making it to the squad for showpiece event. Former Indian cricket team player Sanjay Manjrekar has now given his opinion on the two young pacers, who come with different skillsets.

"There is actually a nice race going on for that flight to Australia to get that seat in business class. You know these guys travel business class. We used to be in economy, so I say that very sort of grudgingly," Sanjay Manjrekar said on Sports 18.

"So, a race is going on to get those seats on business class to Australia. And that's where I think you would have to say Arshdeep Singh has overtaken Avesh Khan. Avesh Khan is slightly behind there and that is something that's very interesting. You know this is a real competition going on for spots. Arshdeep Singh has certainly taken a little lead over Avesh Khan because he is doing exactly what Avesh Khan's role is - to go with the new ball in the middle and in the death as well."

India's squad for Asia Cup: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan