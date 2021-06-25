England all-rounder Sam Curran had put on display his football skills which dismissed Sri Lanka's opening batsman Danushka Gunathilaka in the second T20 international played at Cardiff. It all happened on the third ball of the second over when Sri Lanka's opening pair were on the crease, and they wanted a quick single. Gunathilaka from the non-striker's end called his batting partner Avishka Fernando to sneak a run. Fernando ran with a positive response from the non-striker's end, but Curran didn't let it happen. Curran ran towards the ball, and instead of picking the ball with his hand, he kicked the ball towards the wicket and ran out Gunathilaka without wasting the time.

"It's coming home! Back of the net, Sam Curran!" England cricket tweeted Gunathilaka run-out video.

Sam Curran replied to the ECB tweet and wrote, "Any space in the squad for next Tuesday? Harry Kane, Raheem Sterling, Gary Neville, Gary Lineker, Micah Richards."

The video went viral on social media, and fans demanded Sam Curran's inclusion in England's national football team for Euro 2020 after watching his soccer skills.

"We need him to play vs Germany on Tuesday and England to win," the user replied on the ECB tweet.

"Make him play in the Euro 2020 round of 16 for the England Football team," said another user.

"Need to get him in the team vs Germany," wrote another user.

Many users trolled English football captain Harry Kane and quipped the England football stakeholders to consider Curran in the team.

"More shots on target than Harry Kane," wrote a user.

"Better footballer than Harry Kane," wrote another user.

England had already won the three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka as they are 2-0 up in the series, the third and final T20 will be played at Southampton on June 26.

After the T20s, the two sides will face up in three-match One-day International series starting June 29.