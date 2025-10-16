Seasoned all-rounder Shadab Khan is expected to make a return to the Pakistan T20 side and lead the national team in the shortest format after completing his rehabilitation program next month from a shoulder surgery which he had in England earlier this year. Shadab, a experienced campaigner with 70 ODI and 112 T20 International appearances, last played in a home series against Bangladesh in early June before having his shoulder injury. His return will be significant since he is likely to replace Salman Ali Agha as the national T20 captain. Before his surgery he was vice-captain in the format.

The 27-year old has already led Pakistan in T20 cricket and also has vast captaincy experience in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and domestic cricket.

Though for the time being the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is fully behind Salman Ali Agha but a reliable source said that they are looking at Shadab as the long term captain in the T20 format as there has been a lot of talk after the Asia Cup on whether Salman justifies a place in the T20 format as a player itself.

A reliable source said that Shadab would return to action in the bilateral home series against Sri Lanka between November 11 and 15 as his rehab is going well.

Since doubts exist over whether the PCB would be able to host the planned tri-series with Afghanistan and Sri Lanka from November 19, the source said it is certain the national selectors will want to test out Shadab in the Sri Lanka series.

"He is is planning to also play a domestic four day game in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy before the Sri Lanka series," the source said.

Pakistan have planned number of T20 games to prepare for next year's World Cup with a home series against Australia finishing off their preparations in January.

There is also discussion going on about resting Shaheen Shah Afridi and dropping Haris Rauf for the Sri Lanka series to keep them fresh for the World Cup.

