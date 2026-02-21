ICC president Jay Shah and India's World Cup-winning captain Kapil Dev unveiled the trophy of the new golf league, '72 The League', at a grand event in Delhi. Jay Shah said, "Kapil paaji (brother) once asked me to double the salary of Ranji players. I had promised him that I would increase it. I have increased it tenfold. Today, a Ranji player can take home between Rs 50 lakh to Rs 1 crore in a year." "The future of golf is very bright. Good cricketers often become good golfers. I understand the marketing of cricket very well. Paaji (Kapil Dev sir), whether it's ICC or BCCI - I will extend all the help you need," he added.

Kapil Dev said, "We must thank him, as he has not only promoted Indian cricket but is also making significant contributions to the growth of other sports."

"The media promotes cricket, but it should also give attention to other sports. I hope Jay Shah will focus on golf and other sports along with cricket," he added.